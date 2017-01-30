Border Security Force seizes 4 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

Amritsar, Jan. 30: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized four packets, weighing approximately four kilograms, of contraband suspected to be heroin from the area of border outpost Pulmoran near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

A special search operation was launched by the BSF troops, who were patrolling in the area, after they heard some suspicious sound on the other side of fence.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border due to ongoing winter season, smog and heightened activities of smugglers on the border, the BSF has issued operational guidelines to all the sectors under the Punjab Frontier for further strengthening the border so as to effectively check such anti-national activities.

Tactical operations are being mounted to foil the attempts of smugglers during the foggy season. (ANI)