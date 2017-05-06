Border tension reduces as Pakistan-Afghanistan call ceasefire

Islamabad/Pakistan, May 6: After a cross-border fire in the Chaman area that killed nine Pakistanis and injured 40 on Thursday, senior Pakistani and Afghan military officials have reached a consensus to defuse border tension.

“Hotline contact between Pakistan and Afghan Director General Military Operation established. Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza condemned unprovoked firing on Pakistani villagers and security forces which caused casualties,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The announcement likewise expressed that the Afghan Director General Military Operations recognised that the outskirt was in the middle of towns and not in the jettison, which is well inside Pakistan, as was being seen.

Mirza additionally asked the Afghan DGMO that their powers ought to remain on their side of the outskirt and defuse the circumstance.

“The DGMO Pakistan Army told his partner that we should proceed with our work inside our outskirt.”

A nearby leader level Border Flag meeting was likewise held to guarantee de-accelerations along the fringe.

Prior on Friday, Pakistan summoned the Afghanistan Embassy’s Charge d’ Affairs to hold up a solid dissent over the unjustifiable terminating by Afghan powers in the Chaman territory, which it said has brought about the suffering of a few Pakistani residents and harming many, including ladies and kids.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office approached Kabul to find a way to convey a conclusion to the unjustifiable terminating from the Afghan side and requested activity against those in charge of the infringement.

Pakistan additionally informed that terminating from Afghan side not just prompted the loss of valuable lives additionally disturbed the statistics procedure in ranges on the Pakistan side of the fringe and made harm properties.

Three people were killed and 21 harmed, as Afghan powers let go at Frontier Corps (FC) workforce nitty gritty for the security of an evaluation group, at an opportune time Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Amid the cross-outskirt assault, mortar shells discharged from the Afghan side hit houses in a town of Kali Luqman.

No less than three kids are among the harmed and two of the casualties are said to be in basic condition. (ANI)