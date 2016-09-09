Boss rapes a 23-year-old woman, during a field trip, in front of her one-year-old son 

Bengaluru, September 9: A 23-year-old woman has been allegedly raped in front of her one-year-old son by her boss during a field trip to Kodagu.

In January this year, Priya (name changed), the victim, had joined as a customer care executive in a private firm which supplies housing materials for buildings under construction, reports timesofindia.com.

The office is located at Kogilu cross in Yelahanka. Barely two months after she started working, one of the partners of the firm identified as T Vivekananda started allegedly harassing her for sexual favours.

But the victim is said to have warned him and had kept a distance from him, threatening that she would report the matter to the police.

The accused later hatched a plot to trap the victim and fixed a field trip to Kodagu, making it compulsory for her to attend. As Kodagu was Priya’s native place and as her mother also stayed there, she agreed to the trip. Since the other business partner was also with them, Priya did not suspect any foul play.

She also took her son with her for the trip which was in the month of April. The accused had booked a single room at a five-star hotel at Virajpet, and forced the victim to stay in the same room with both the business partners.

Priya said she wanted to visit her mother and then join her boss, who had asked her to show him around Kodagu. But her mother advised her not to visit her due to the sighting of some wild animals nearby.

The next morning, the other business partner left for Bengaluru due to some emergency and the victim was along with her son and the accused, in one room, said an officer part of the investigations.

During her stay in the hotel and when the victim was having a bath, the accused is said to have filmed it. He then sought sexual favours from her, but was again warned.