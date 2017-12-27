Parliament: Both Houses adjourned over Hegde’s ‘Constitution’ remark

New Delhi , Dec. 27 : Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon on Wednesday after the opposition uproar over union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s comment about changing the constitution.

The opposition members got down to the well of the house and protested against minister’s comment.

“If a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a member of Parliament,” said, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing the house.

Venting out his ire against the “seculars” at a public function in Koppal district on Sunday, Hegde said, “Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes constitution has given that right to say ‘we are secular and we will say it’. Yes, I know but constitution has been amended many times, we will also amend it. We have come to power for that.”

This is not the first time that Hegde has made a controversial remark. Last year, he was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Islam.

In November, he refused to participate in the annual Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka, as BJP, unlike Congress, views the Mysore ruler as a tyrant monarch and considers him of being biased against Hindus.(ANI)