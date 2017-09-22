Boulder falls on labourer in Kaleshwaram tunnel works ,kills him

September 22, 2017 | By :
Boulder falls on labourer in Kaleshwaram tunnel works ,kills him

HYDERABAD,Sept22: Another mishap in Kaleshwaram works claimed the life of a labourer on Thursday. This time the mishap took place in Peddapalli district. A boulder fell on a labourer while he was working in the tunnel.

Image result for labourer in Kaleshwaram

The irrigation department of Telangana on Thursday constituted a four-member committee of experts to probe the cause of the mishap. Special chief secretary (irrigation) Shailendra Kumar Joshi constituted the committee which will submit its report in 15 days.

Former director-general of the Geological Survey of India M Raju, retired senior geologist K Ravindranath, irrigation department’s engineer-in-chief B Nagendra Rao and engineer-in-chief  (projects, Karimnagar) Anil Kumar are members of the committee.

“In view of the unfortunate incident that took place on September 20 at the pump house of Kaleshwaram Project, Package 10, at Tippapur village in Illantakunta mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district, the government hereby constitutes a committee to submit its findings within a fortnight on the cause of the accident and make recommendations for avoidance of such incidents in future,” the memo issued by Joshi said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Car runs over labourer and carries his body on roof for 3 kilometres in Telangana
Kalahandi migrant labourer whose palm was chopped off 3 years ago, dies in Odisha
Homeless labourer whistleblower behind police tip-off in Hiranandani kidney racket case
Top