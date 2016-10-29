The Box Office Collection of ‘Shivaay’ is out

New Delhi, Oct 29: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Shivaay’ on Friday managed to impress the single-screen audience. The Sayyeshaa Saigal starrer has reportedly collected Rs 10.24 crore on its opening day.

“#Shivaay is STRONG at single screens/mass circuits… Fri ₹ 10.24 cr. India biz… Note: Dhanteras. Pre-Diwali,” Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Shivaay is STRONG at single screens/mass circuits… Fri ₹ 10.24 cr. India biz… Note: Dhanteras. Pre-Diwali. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2016

‘Shivaay’ also stars Erika Kaar, Vir Das and Girish Karnad in key roles.

The flick is Ajay’s second directorial after ‘U Me Aur Hum’. The film has been shot in the Balkan mountains of Bulgaria as well in Hyderabad and Uttarakhand in India.

It is reportedly the biggest international release of an Ajay Devgn film as it will be running in more than 80 countries.

It clashed at the Box Office with Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in key roles.