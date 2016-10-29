The Box Office Collection of ‘Shivaay’ is out

October 29, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 29: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Shivaay’ on Friday managed to impress the single-screen audience. The Sayyeshaa Saigal starrer has reportedly collected Rs 10.24 crore on its opening day.

“#Shivaay is STRONG at single screens/mass circuits… Fri ₹ 10.24 cr. India biz… Note: Dhanteras. Pre-Diwali,” Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

‘Shivaay’ also stars Erika Kaar, Vir Das and Girish Karnad in key roles.

The flick is Ajay’s second directorial after ‘U Me Aur Hum’. The film has been shot in the Balkan mountains of Bulgaria as well in Hyderabad and Uttarakhand in India.
It is reportedly the biggest international release of an Ajay Devgn film as it will be running in more than 80 countries.

It clashed at the Box Office with Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in key roles.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Ajay Devgn one of the best co-actors for Emraan Hashmi
‘Baadshaho’s 2nd schedule ends its first day! Emraan Hashmi gives a thumbs up 
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay : No fireworks at box office on Diwali
The battle is still on! On Day 2 of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ vs ‘Shivaay’
ADHM vs Shivaay : ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ surpasses ‘Shivaay’ on Day 1
Shivaay Movie Review : The Film is A Himalayan blunder
Top