Box Office Collections of Baar Baar Dekho and Freaky Ali are Disappointing 

Mumbai, Sep 12: The box office collection of this week’s big releases Baar Baar Dekho and Freaky Ali is out and things don’t look too good for both.

Nitya Mehra’s directorial debut, Baar Baar Dekho has undoubtedly collected more than Sohail Khan’s film considering the scale and cast of the film. Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s ‘time-travel’ love story has collected Rs 21 crore so far which is quite lower than what was expected from the analysts.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BaarBaarDekho has fared way below expectations… Shockingly, the biz on Sun was lower than Fri and Sat, which says it all.”

#BaarBaarDekho Fri 6.81 cr, Sat 7.65 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 21.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2016

Freaky Ali, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role, is a low budget film but considering the involvement of Salman Khan and family, the film has fared low. As of now the film has collected Rs 8 crore in 3 days.

#FreakyAli Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 5.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2016

Both the films have to cover a lot of ground to be declared a hit and with two big films, Raaz Rebootand Pink, releasing this week chances look bleak.

Critics have already given mixed to negative review to both the films and looks like audience is taking the same route.