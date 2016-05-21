Boxing: Mary Kom fails to qualify for Rio

Astana, May 21: Indian boxing icon M.C. Mary Kom will not be able to represent India at the Rio Olympics after she faltered in the World Boxing Championships’ second round here on Saturday.

Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Mary, competing in the flyweight category (51 kg) lost 0-2 to Germany’s Azize Nimani.

World Championships are the final qualifying competition for the Rio Games to be held in August.

An entry into the semi-finals not only assures the boxer of a medal but also a berth for the Olympics.

