Boys are constantly talking to girls on the phone; Moradabad College bans use of mobile phones in premises

July 14, 2017 | By :
File Photo

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), July 14: A college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has issued a notice banning the use of mobile phones by students in the premises as they are getting “distracted.”

If a student gets caught using mobile in the college premises, then his/her mobile will be seized, says the order passed by the authorities of the Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College.

“The mobile phone has become a distraction in studies. The students are so involved in the social media and also, the boys are constantly talking to girls on the phone. Therefore, we have banned it to maintain discipline,” Principal, Dr. Vishesh Gupta told ANI.

The students, who came to the college for the new session, are also being instructed by the teachers on the restriction of the mobile phones.

During the month of May, the State education department has placed a ban on usage of mobile phones at various educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh.

The proposal to ban cell phones in educational institutes has been under the consideration of higher authorities for quite some time. During the recently concluded conference on “challenges in higher education” in Shimla, a senior official from the department had proposed the ban.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Hospital staff made to sleep with dead bodies at hospital building in UP
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggests modern education in madrassas 
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out against BJP; Says they have mastered the art of misleading people
Barabanki hooch tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh compensation to victims’ families
Thanks to Triple Talaq Bill, woman divorced for ‘oversleeping’ told to remarry husband
After Ram Rahim, women devotees of Sankutir Ashram alleges rape against ‘baba’
Top