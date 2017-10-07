Braid chopping in Kashmir: Social media join locals to accuse intelligence agencies and police

New Delhi, October 7: Braid chopping incidents in Kashmir are becoming a major hassle for police and a PR nightmare for the intelligence agencies. Such incidents earlier reported from five Indian states were attributed to criminal and mischievous elements of the society.

Some of the suspects for chopping braids of women are a notorious motorcycle thief, a laborer, a mentally ill person and security force personnel carrying out their “covert duties”.

Locals with social media accuse intelligence agencies of the incidents. The state government on Friday snapped mobile internet services across Kashmir after the cases of vigilante violence against braid chopping incidents and stone pelting incidents were reported.

Senior police officers told that it had become the topmost priority of the police force to clear the air on hair chopping.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat (M) chief, was placed under house arrest on Friday. Yasin Malik, JKLF chief, was detained to prevent the duo from leading protests against braid chopping incidents.