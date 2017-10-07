Braid chopping in Kashmir: Social media join locals to accuse intelligence agencies and police
New Delhi, October 7: Braid chopping incidents in Kashmir are becoming a major hassle for police and a PR nightmare for the intelligence agencies. Such incidents earlier reported from five Indian states were attributed to criminal and mischievous elements of the society.
Some of the suspects for chopping braids of women are a notorious motorcycle thief, a laborer, a mentally ill person and security force personnel carrying out their “covert duties”.
Locals with social media accuse intelligence agencies of the incidents. The state government on Friday snapped mobile internet services across Kashmir after the cases of vigilante violence against braid chopping incidents and stone pelting incidents were reported.
Senior police officers told that it had become the topmost priority of the police force to clear the air on hair chopping.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat (M) chief, was placed under house arrest on Friday. Yasin Malik, JKLF chief, was detained to prevent the duo from leading protests against braid chopping incidents.
A senior police official asserted that braid chopping is not happening in Kashmir alone. It started from Haryana, got spread to Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and reached Jammu where 100 cases were registered. The officer said, “for Hurriyat, it doesn’t matter how did it happen but, it is an attack on the modesty and dignity of women by India.”
Night vigils, public demonstrations and in some cases violent street protests were seen after 30 cases of braid chopping, excluding 15 unsuccessful attempts, were reported across the Kashmir valley.
The officer told that out of 30 cases, there are three girls who allege chopping off their hair on seven occasions. Including a government school teacher, four males have also reported hair chopping. The officer added, “others caught in the name of hair choppers include a notorious motorcycle thief from Budgam, two forces personnel who were on covert duties, two mentally ill persons, a laborer from Bihar and a youth who had gone to meet his female friend in the evening.”
The officer told that we need to stop following rumors blindly. “Contributing to the euphoria by revealing fairy tales, superstitious myths, and concocted stories makes our people folk more vulnerable,” added the officer.