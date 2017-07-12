Brain dead Brazilian woman kept alive in a miracle for 123 days, delivers twins

Rio de Janeiro,July12:A brain dead pregnant woman from Brazil named Frankielen da Silva Zampoli Padilha was kept alive on life support for 123 days, the longest time ever – before delivering twins by emergency caesarean section.

Frankielen da Silva Zampoli Padilha, from southern Brazil, was nine weeks pregnant when she died of a stroke in October 2016.

The 21-year-old from Brazil died nine weeks into her pregnancy in October, 2016 after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage. Her ventilator was switched off in February this year and her heart and kidneys were donated.

According to a report in Daily Mail, doctors decided to save the nine-week-old embryos after their hearts continued to beat inside their mothers’ womb.

The babies were born at seven months’ gestation in February and discharged from the hospital in the end of May.

He told Daily Mail that he was on his way to his job as a farmer, when Frankielen called, begging him to come home because her head was hurting her and she felt she was going to collapse.

He found her shaking, crying, dizzy and vomiting from the pain.

He said: ‘As I drove her to hospital, she said “I want you to be prepared to accept this because I will be staying there, I won’t be coming home”.’

‘Then she passed out and those were the last words she spoke to me and the last time I saw her alive.’

Doctors diagnosed Ms Padilha with a cerebral haemorrhage. She arrived at hospital with severe bleeding on the brain.

After three days of tests and scans, doctors declared her brain dead and warned Mr Padilha there was no hope for the twins.