Brain dead man gives life to 3 patients by donating organs in Hyderabad

October 20, 2016 | By :

HYDERABAD,Oct20 : Three terminally-ill patients got a new lease of life thanks to the kin of brain dead hardware engineer Vamshi Krishna, 29, who donated the deceased’s liver,heart and heart valves to Jeevandan. The family is a resident of Jaggayapeta inKrishna district.

 Vamshi Krishna – the son of Venu Gopal and a hardware engineer working at Mandava Engineering College, was declared brain dead by doctors treating him at Andhra hospital in Vijaywada from where his organs were harvested and brought to the city. A chartered plane was used to bring the donated heart to the city before it was transplanted on a 25-year-old recipient at Apollo hospital.
The liver of the donor was brought in an ambulance from Vijaywada for implant on a 42-year-old patient from Ludhiana at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, at a distance of more than 200 km. The heart valves were used on another patient at Innova Children’s Heart Hospital, Tarnaka.

