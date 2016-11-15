Branch manager absconds with Rs6.98lakh of ATM deposit money in Mohali

MOHALI,Nov15: At a time when patience of people is wearing thin over the long wait to withdraw money from ATMs following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, a bank official has fled with Rs 6.98 lakh. He was given the cash to deposit it in an ATM kiosk at Bankarpur village of Derabassi in Mohali district.

Punjab and Sind Bank assistant branch manager Tej Pratap Singh Bhatia was handed the cash on November 9, a day after PrimeMinister Narendra Modi made the surprising announcement to fight black money and corruption.Inspector Deepinder Singh of Derabassi police station said bank engineers and security personnel were asked to reach the ATM to deposit the cash under the supervision of Bhatia, a resident of Ambala. The accused tricked them by saying he would reach the kiosk in his own vehicle and meet them there, the FIR said.