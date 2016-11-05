Brazialian model Izabelle Leite, Indian actress Anushka Sharma, who would be the next in Virat Kohli’s list?

Mumbai, November 5: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently found together enjoying the ISL match between FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos FC in Goa on Diwali.

Their pictures strengthened the belief that they are together and going well.

Virat Kohli is a co-owner of FC Goa and was wearing the team jersey while Anushka Sharma opted for a traditional salwar-suit.

Speaking of relationship, before Anushka, Virat dated Brazialian model Izabelle Leite who once opened up about their relationship.

Fans and well wishers of Virat Kohli poured in their wishes as India’s Test skipper turned 28 on Saturday. The Delhi batsman has enjoyed a gigantic surge in his fan following in the last two years, thanks to his golden run with the bat. 2016 in particular will go down as Virat Kohli’s year as the stylish right-hander elevated his game to a new level in all three formats. Awestruck by Kohli’s brilliance, several experts feel he has surpassed even South African batsman AB de Villiers in limited-overs cricket. Hence it came as no surprise when Indian cricket fans celebrated Kohli’s birthday with tremendous enthusiasm, especially on social media networks.

Today, while has moved on in life with his new found love, model-cum-actress Izabelle continues to live and work in India.

Virat Kohli celebrates his 28th birthday on Saturday, November 5, and with each passing year the flamboyant right-handed batsman has raised the value of the Indian cricket team.

Kohli’s “Virat” intensity, aggressive spirit and hunger to win have not only matured him as a player but also someone on whom the team can depend on.

Kohli, in his career for India, has earned 48 Test and 176 ODI caps and, in 2014, he was appointed as India’s captain in the longest format of the game after MS Dhoni’s retirement.

Widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli is one of the few players to have found success in all three formats of the game and has scored Test, ODI and T20 centuries in his glittering career.