Brazil footballer Carlos Alberto passes away at 72 from heart attack

Rio de Janeiro,Oct26:Carlos Alberto, brazilian footballer who scored one of the greatest goals in FIFA World Cup history while captaining Brazil to glory in the 1970 final against Italy, has died aged 72 following a heart attack.

It is reported that the former right-back died in Rio de Janeiro following a heart attack.

Alberto won over 50 caps in a 13-year international career for Brazil and helped domestic teams Flamengo and Santos to win national titles.

He captained Brazil’s World Cup-winning team in 1970, which also featured legends Pele and Jairzinho in its ranks and is widely considered to be one of the best sides to have played the game.

I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend and brother @capita70. Dear God, please take care of our “Capitão”. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QucowrHHr6 — Pelé (@Pele) October 25, 2016

Known affectionately as “O Capitão do Tri”, Alberto notched eight international goals, the most memorable coming in the final of the 1970 tournament versus Italy.

Alberto rounded off a tremendous team effort by latching onto a Pele pass and firing the ball low into the net to make it 4-1 to ‘The Samba Boys’. It put the game beyond doubt and gave Brazil their third Jules Rimet trophy.

Carlos Alberto was a classy defender who played for Fluminense, Santos, Flamengo and the Cosmos and earned the nickname ‘The Captain’ for his leadership qualities.

He won his first titles at Fluminense in his home city of Rio de Janeiro but his best days were at Santos where, alongside his friend Pele, he won two first division titles and five Sao Paulo state trophies.

The full-back was also one of the first major soccer talents to play in the U.S. when he joined the New York Cosmos.

After returning to Brazil as a coach, he led Flamengo to the Brazilian first division title in 1983 and Fluminense to the Rio de Janeiro state championship in 1984.

On retiring from the game Carlos Alberto worked as a commentator and brand ambassador, but will always be remembered for his leading role in the 1970 Brazil side, which is often referred to as the greatest soccer team of all time.

He captained a group of players who went to Mexico under a new manager, who had been given little time in which bed in.

Carlos Alberto was a natural leader, even in a side that boasted all-time greats such as Tostao, Gerson, Rivellino and Jairzinho as well as Pele.

Many of the players were captains at their clubs but deferred to Carlos Alberto, who had poise and presence and was not averse to dressing down his more celebrated team-mates.

Tributes poured in from around the football world with soccer’s governing body FIFA calling the defender a “born leader” and the Brazilian Football confederation declaring a minute’s silence before this weekend’s fixtures.

In honour of Carlos Alberto, look back at the legendary Brazil team of 1970 in the #WorldCup https://t.co/TMcSRdklF0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 25, 2016

“Carlos Alberto Torres was an example of guts and leadership,” Brazil President Michel Temer said on Twitter. “I’m saddened by the loss of the captain who led Brazil to their third World Cup win.”

The iconic strike has become one of the most recognisable in world football and is synonymous with the Brazil legend.

RIP Carlos Alberto ? 1944-2016, captain of the all-time great Brazil 1970 World Cup-winning team and scorer of THAT goal in the final. pic.twitter.com/TlR8nVDDge — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 25, 2016

Following the announcement of Alberto’s death, tributes have poured in from the world of football.