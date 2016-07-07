Brazil says any intruding aircraft will be shot down during Olympics

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 Brazil’s government has warned that it will shoot down any unidentified aircraft that violates the protected airspace around facilities of the Olympics Games here in August.

“We are not playing,” said Defence Minister Raul Jungmann while introducing the Olympics Games security plan at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The plan involves security provided by 41,000 soldiers during the event, 21,000 of them here and the rest in the other five cities where the football matches will be held.

At the request of the regional government of Rio, 3,000 more soldiers have been added to the initial figure of 38,000, reports Efe.

The armed forces will deploy 12 large ships and 48 smaller vessels, 70 armoured vehicles, in addition to 28 helicopters, 1,169 vehicles and 174 motorcycles.

The soldiers will patrol main streets and avenues in the city, as well as the airport, train and bus stations and areas surrounding the competition.

Major tourist attractions such as the Copacabana and Ipanema beaches and other areas in the city will be monitored by the military police of Rio.

Access to Olympic stadiums and facilities will be regulated by the National Public Security Force, an elite body under the Ministry of Justice composed of police from all over the country.

The government also announced on Tuesday that security in the airports will be reinforced, following a request made by airlines.
