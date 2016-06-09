Top
BRAZIL VIOLENCE GANG RAPE PROTEST
June 9, 2016
People take part in a protest against the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl last week in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, in Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 01, 2016.
Rio police arrested two men on May 30 and hunted four others in the alleged gang rape of an unconscious teenage girl that came to light in an online video that shocked Brazil. Social networks erupted with outrage over the video posted on May 21 featuring the girl naked on a bed and the apparent rapists bragging that she had been raped by more than 30 men. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel Schincariol
epa05341227 Brazilian activists shout slogans during a rally organized to protest the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
An artistic group performs during a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TEMPLATE OUT
epa05341226 Brazilian activists shout slogans during a rally organized to protest the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
Women march during a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. In response to the assault, Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer said that Brazil will set up a specialized group to fight violence against women. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Brazilians protest in front of the Candelaria Church in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 1, 2016, against a gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl a few days ago.
Brazilian police on Friday were investigating the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl whose attackers boasted about it by posting an online video of her that has horrified the country. Online social networks erupted with outrage over the video posted on Wednesday featuring the girl naked on a bed and the apparent rapists bragging that she had been raped by more than 30 men. / AFP PHOTO / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
epa05341216 Brazilian activists shout slogans during a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman with her face painted with the female gender symbol and with a sign that reads in Portuguese “Rape never more,” stands next to a police barricade during a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. In response to the assault, Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer said that the country will set up a specialized group to fight violence against women. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
An artistic group performs during a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TEMPLATE OUT
A woman with her face painted with the female gender symbol stands next to a police barricade during a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. In response to the assault, Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer said that the country will set up a specialized group to fight violence against women. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
epa05341212 A Brazilian activist holds a placard reading ‘Be a woman without fear’ during a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
epa05341231 Brazilian activists participate during a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The victim told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
epa05341213 A couple of Brazilian activists kiss in front of riot police during a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA
An artistic group performs during a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TEMPLATE OUT
epa05341230 Brazilian activists participate in a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The victim told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
epa05341215 Brazilian activists shout slogans during a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA
epa05341219 Brazilian activists participate in a rally held to show opposition to and outrage against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told the police that she was drugged, raped and when she woke up, she was surrounded by 33 men armed with guns and rifles. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
epa05341229 A woman wears a shirt that says ‘The body is mine and the street is ours’ while participating in a rally against the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The victim told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
A woman shouts holding a banner that reads in Portuguese “We’re all bleeding” to protest the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 27, 2016. The assault last Saturday came to light after several men joked about the attack online, posting graphic photos and videos of the unconscious, naked teen on Twitter. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A woman holds up a sign that reads in Portuguese “Not to rape” during a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 27, 2016. The assault last Saturday came to light after several men joked about the attack online, posting graphic photos and videos of the unconscious, naked teen on Twitter. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 27, 2016. The assault last Saturday came to light after several men joked about the attack online, posting graphic photos and videos of the unconscious, naked teen on Twitter. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A woman attends a protest against rape and violence against women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
epa05341228 Brazilian activists shout slogans during a rally organized to protest the gang rape of 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 June 2016. The girl told police she was drugged and that she awoke to find herself surrounded by 33 men armed with rifles and handguns. Two of the men accused in connection with the gang rape were arrested on 30 May. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO