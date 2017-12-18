Brazilian midfielder Kaka announced his retirement from football

Brasilia, December 18 : Former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Brazil midfielder Kaka has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old footballer posted a prayer on Twitter on Friday to announce his decision to hang up his boots, writing that he is “ready for the next journey”.

“Father, It was much more than I could ever be imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amen,” he tweeted.

Father,

It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amem. Pai,

Foi muito mais do que eu pedi ou imaginei!Obrigado! Eis-me aqui para próxima jornada. Em nome de Jesus. Amém. pic.twitter.com/PofZBAV0BE — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2017

The 2007 Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that he would not renew his contract at MLS side Orlando City in October.

However, Kaka also indicated he could continue his post-playing career in football.

The local media quoted Kaka as saying, “I am preparing to continue in football and to have a different role, but I will no longer be a professional player, an athlete”.

“I would like to take part in a club in a role more like… a manager, a sporting director – someone between the field and the club”, he added.

Kaka made his professional club debut at the age of 18 at Sao Paulo FC in Brazil in 2001.

ANI