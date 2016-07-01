Brazilian swimmer Etiene Medeiros cleared of doping charges

Rio de Janeiro, July 1 (IANS) Brazilian swimmer Etiene Medeiros is free to compete at the Rio Olympic Games in August after being cleared of doping charges.

The 25-year-old was found to have traces of fenoterol in her urine during an out-of-competition test last month. Results of a B sample confirmed the presence of the banned substance, reports Xinhua.

But a Brazilian Superior Sports Tribunal panel voted 8-0 in favor of the swimmer, the Brazilian Swimming Confederation CBDA said on Thursday.

“No fault or negligence was attributed to the athlete,” the CBDA said in a statement.

Fenoterol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because of its properties as a stimulant that increases hormone production.

Medeiros, who has qualified for the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke at the Rio Olympics in August, said she unwittingly took the substance as part of her medication for asthma.

WADA, its Brazilian counterpart ABCD and swimming’s world body FINA may still appeal the decision.

Medeiros could also earn a place in the 4x100m and 4 x 100m medley relays.