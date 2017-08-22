Brazilian woman screams in horror after watching Annabelle:Creation in a cinema theatre

Rio de Janeiro,August22:An unnerving clip of a Brazilian woman screaming in horror after leaving a cinema has been shared thousands of times online.

The anonymous 20-year-old woman was filmed lying on a floor screaming hysterically and coughing after a late viewing of the new move Anabelle: Creation.

Two woman were filmed beside her, appearing to try to calm her down and some people watch on. Reports claim the woman was forced to use a wheelchair in order for her to leave the centre.

A voice clip being shared with the video claims the woman began to act unusual during a scary scene in the film.

“It was at the moment when the devil appeared,” a woman in the audio message says.

“When the film ended, we went to pay the car park and she started hitting herself with punches to her own head, and threw herself on the floor.”