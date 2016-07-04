Brazil’s Fabiana Murer sets 2016 pole vault benchmark

Rio de Janeiro, July 4 Former world champion pole vaulter Fabiana Murer has guaranteed her place at next month’s Rio Olympics by registering the highest leap in the world this year.

The 35-year-old on Sunday also set a new personal best, clearing 4.87 metres at the Brazilian track and field championships in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, reports Xinhua.

“I’m very happy with how I went, but there are seven or eight athletes vying for an Olympic medal,” said Murer, who won gold at the 2011 world championships in Daegu but is yet to earn a podium finish at the Olympics.

Murer’s vault on Sunday was a new South American record and eclipsed by one centimetre the previous 2016 high set by Greece’s Ekaterini Stefanidi.

Joana Costa also achieved the Olympic qualifying standard in the event with a jump of 4.5m.

The other athlete to secure an Olympic berth was Nubia Soares, who leapt 14.9m in the triple jump.

