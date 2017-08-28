Breaking! End to writhen Doklam standoff, India and China agrees to disengagement

New Delhi, August 28: India and China agree to disengagement at Doklam area, close to northeast border – government statement.

In June 2017 a military standoff occurred between China and India as China attempted to extend a road on the Doklam plateau southwards near the DokLam pass and Indian troops moved in to prevent the Chinese. India claimed to have acted on behalf of Bhutan, with which it has a ‘special relationship’.

“In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry further said,” On the basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing.” India -China standoff at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan trijunction had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area. India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reiterated that India’s road map is peace and talks are going on to resolve the issue diplomatically. India has made its stance clear that it stands for peace the border question can be solved diplomatically, not by war. The agreement to disengage in Doklam comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to China for the BRICS summit.