New Delhi,September 26: A 17- years – old teen Prithiv Shaw, now hold four remarkable record in his young career, he is the youngest teen who score a ton in a Duleep Trophy final but also the youngest to have a century on Duleep Trophy debut and the youngest to scores half century in both the finals,as well as Ranji Trophy final.

According to the reports, the reason being some of the feats that Shaw has achieved, in a process also breaking Tendulkar’s records of being the youngest player to score ton in a Duleep Trophy final.

Meanwhile Sachin Tendulkar still has some daddy record in domestic cricket and remains till date the youngest centurion in Duleep Trophy. He is also the only man to get tons in all of the three premier domestic tournament,

Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy, before turning 18.

Prithvi Shaw has got ton is Duleep Trophy,final in Lucknow on Monday made sure that India Red ended Day 1 versus India Blue in a good position. They were 317 for five at stumps as Shaw slammed 154.