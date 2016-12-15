Breaking its silence, Facebook says it won’t help to build Muslim registry

New York, Dec 15 : Breaking its silence, Facebook on Thursday said that it would not help US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to create a list of Muslims present in the US.

In a statement to the Intercept, Facebook said: “No one has asked us to build a Muslim registry, and of course we would not do so.”

Of the nine major tech giants, including Facebook, Apple and Google, only Twitter had earlier declined to help if Trump sought to create a national Muslim registry.

Facebook broke its silence after 22 different advocacy groups petitioned those companies to respond.

Earlier Facebook had accidentally emailed BuzzFeed News, dismissing the question of the Muslim registry as a “straw man”.

Facebook and Twitter are the only two companies who have declined to help build a Muslim registry calling it an unconstitutional, draconian list.