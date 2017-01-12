Brendon McCullum slapped with one-match ban for slow over-rate

Melbourne, Jan.12 : Brisbane Heat’s road to the Big Bash League (BBL) finals have been dealt a major blow after skipper Brendon McCullum handed a one-match suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The decision was taken after the Heat were found to be one over short of the target during their 27-run defeat against Perth Scorchers at the Gabba on Wednesday.

McCullum, who was found guilty of maintaining slow over rate for the second time in the BBL, will now miss his side’s crucial clash against the Melbourne Stars on January 17 at the MCG.

As a result, Joe Burns have been asked to lead Brisbane Heat for the upcoming match, cricket.co.au reported.

Meanwhile, each Heat player was fined 1000 dollars, but it later reduced to 500 dollars after the team accepted the penalty without appeal.

Brisbane had already been penalised once this season for falling 5.5 minutes behind their over-rate during their seven-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes on December 30.

