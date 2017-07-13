Bribe to get VIP treatment in Jail; Prisons DIG D Roopa claims Sasikala paid 2Crores

Chennai, July 13: Amid the speculations of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V. Sasikala getting VIP treatment in Parappana Agrahara central prison where she is lodged in a corruption case, a report by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa has asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crores was given to the prison officials, including the Director-General (Prisons) in order to avail special facilities.

Roopa, in a report to Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao, has said there are speculations that Sasikala paid a bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumors also of the DG being a beneficiary himself.

The letter, apart from the information about Sasikala, also talks about many other illegal instances inside the prison.

– A special kitchen has been set up for Sasikala, which is against the rule of the jail.

– Roopa has also mentioned about stamp paper scam accused Abdul Kareem too getting special facilities. “Earlier, he was on wheelchair and court allowed people for his assistance. But now, when he is fine, why is this continuing? In fact, three or four undertrials are there to serve him, who even gave him hands and feet massage,” the letter stated.

– She also mentioned that she got a medical check-up of jail inmates done and in the drug test it has come to light that many convict prisoners are using various types of drug kits in the jail.

– She even exposed that a prisoner in the jail had tried to sexually assault a nurse in the hospital while he was bought for a check-up, but no action taken over it.

– Roopa even pointed out that prisoners are harassing doctors to prepare a fake report stating they be shifted to hospital citing health reasons.

– She also said that the DGP was trying to interfere with her work. She said a memo was sent by the DGP to her seeking an explanation on why she went to Central Jail on July 10.

Roopa has sent the report to additional chief secretary DGP Prisons and home secretary too to take a disciplinary action against the guilty.

(ANI)