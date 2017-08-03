Bribery allegations; MSRDC chief Radheshyam Mopalwar suspended

Mumbai, Aug 3: The Government of Maharashtra has suspended Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Chairman Radheshyam Mopalwar from his post till an investigation of bribery charges filed against him is complete.

Yesterday, the opposition in Maharashtra demanded Mopalwar’s removal over some audio clips in which he was purportedly heard fixing a deal for a plot.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured both the Maharashtra Assembly that an inquiry would be conducted and if found guilty, action would be taken against Mopalwar.

An audio clip allegedly involving Mopalwar, has gone viral over social media since Tuesday. In the video, Mopalwar was trying to fix a deal of Rs 4 crore for a plot in Mumbai suburb for a slum redevelopment project.

Moving an adjournment motion in the Legislative Council, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde read out the transcripts of the purported conversation of Mopalwar with a businessman, allegedly pertaining to a deal for a plot in suburban Borivali.

Munde then demanded that if Mopalwar cannot be suspended, he should at least be transferred from the Samruddhi corridor project or else the chief minister will lose peoples’ faith.