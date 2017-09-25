Bride molested by brother in law and tantrik on wedding night, to ward off evil eye cast on the bridegroom in UP

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, September 25: On the wedding night, bride was molested by her brother in law and tantrik, allegedly to protect bridegroom from ill omen.

The victim, who resided at Lisari gate area, got married to a cloth trader in Hapur district on September 15. On the very same night, with the advise of tantrik, her in laws agreed to molest the new member of their family and they offered her a drink laden with sedatives.

After regaining consciousness, victim confronted her in laws for the heinous crime they have done. They told that everything was conducted on the advice of tantrik. Further, Tantrik told that if she had spent the previous night with her husband, he would have died.

The victim and her family, a week after the incident, lodged a complaint at the Lisari gate police station in Meerut. Rape has been charged against the tantrik and the brother-in-law.