Bridegroom in  Pakistan wades through water to reach his marriage

Isalamabad,August4:A groom in  Pakistan. decided that nothing would stop him from getting to his marriage . According to Express Tribune, the groom is from Gujranwala, in the Punjab district of Pakistan.

But the good thing is, while the car he was travelling broke down in the rain water, the groom decided he is not going to let the rains play spoilsport. He gets out of his car, dressed in his turban and wedding clothes and goes on to push his car decorated with flowers.

While he often seems to be on the cusp of giving up, he doesn’t and throughout the video, continues to push the car towards the venue, without anybody’s help mostly.

