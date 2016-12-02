Bright green slush appears in Siberian city due to chromium pollution

December 2, 2016 | By :
Siberia,Dec2:Being ‘green’ in the ‘eco’ sense of the word, this brightly-colored snow which appeared in the Urals is the result of a chemical leak. The company behind the leak insists that there is nothing to worry about.

The lime-colored slush appeared Wednesday in the city of Pervouralsk, not far from the Russian Chrome Chemicals 1915 company. Pervouralsk, which has a long history dating back to 1732, is currently home to over 120,000 people.

Vladislav Oreshkin, the spokesperson for the company, promised that there was no immediate danger for the residents.

“So the tank for our chromium waste was built in the Soviet times and it leaks. And ground waters get in there and get contaminated with chromium. We pump it out and send it to a cleaning station,” Oreshkin told Interfax. “There was an accident with one of the pipes that got clogged, so the well overflowed, and some of the pumped water went to the surface.”

He explained that the old 1960s slurry tank is surrounded by several drainage wells to collect the contaminated underground waters before it goes to the cleaning station. The well which overflowed is off the company’s property.

Oreshkin stressed that everything was under control and that the company would fix everything within a day’s time. Heavy machinery arrived to collect the contaminated snow and remove it.

Russian Chrome Chemicals 1915 specializes in the production of industrial materials and reagents which contain chrome.

The prosecutor’s office is looking into the chemical leak.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Blood Moon: Deeper the red moon colour, higher is the pollution of earth’s atmosphere
Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal
Odd-even scheme: NGT slams Delhi Govt for not having proof of effectiveness, scheme cancelled
Introduction of E-rickshaws could help increasing pollution, fuel prices
Karnataka’s Bellandur Lake spills toxic foam again, residents complain of foul smell, pollution
'Save Narmada Yajna' has begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Save Narmada Yajna’ has begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Top