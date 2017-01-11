Britain officially recognised Parkour as a sport

London, Jan 11: Britain has become the first country officially to recognise Parkour as a sport after approval by the four Home Country Sports Councils was confirmed today.
“This is brilliant recognition for a discipline that started off as child’s play with my friends almost 30 years ago,” said Sebastien Foucan, the president of Parkour UK, in a statement.
Parkour includes running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping, rolling, quadrupedal movement, and other movements as deemed most suitable for the situation.

Some street parkour

Parkour’s development from military training gives it some aspects of a non-combative martial art.

Parkour is an activity that can be practised alone or with others and is usually—but not exclusively—carried out in urban spaces

