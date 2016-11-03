British actor Daniel Craig ,is the highest paid in the world

November 3, 2016

London,Nov3:Daniel Craig led People With Money’s annual list of the “100 highest paid actors” released on Wednesday.

It’s been a rough year for the actor, but at least he has his millions of dollars to ease the pain. 48-year-old Daniel Craig has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid actors for 2016 with an estimated $46 million in combined earnings.

In 2014 it looked like the actor’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, he was back on top. People With Money reports on Wednesday (November 2) that Craig is the highest-paid actor in the world, pulling in an astonishing $46 million between October 2015 and October 2016, a nearly $20 million lead over his closest competition.

In compiling this yearly list, the magazine considers factors such as upfront pay, profit participation, residuals, endorsements and advertising work.

The British actor has an estimated net worth of $145 million. He owes his fortune to smart stock investments, substantial property holdings, lucrative endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics. He also owns several restaurants (the “Fat Craig Burger” chain) in London, a Football Team (the “Chester Angels”), has launched his own brand of Vodka (Pure Wondercraig – UK), and is tackling the juniors market with a top-selling perfume (With Love from Daniel) and a fashion line called “Daniel Craig Seduction”.

The ranking is significant for many Daniel fans, who have been waiting for his triumphant return to the glory days for what seems like a lifetime

