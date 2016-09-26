British aid worker marries her young Syrian refugee in French camp

Calais,Sept26:A former British aid worker is to marry a younger Syrian refugee, after they fell in love in the jungle migrant camp.

Sarah Gayton, 41, from Chiswick, in west London, quit her job five days after meeting Hamoude Kahlil, a law student who had fled the city of Aleppo, in Syria, in 2014.

She returned to volunteer at the French camp and they were engaged within a few months.

The management consultant met Mr Kahlil when she was volunteering in the port in 2015 helping a charity deliver food parcels.

The couple, who insist they are genuine, worked in a warehouse run by the charities Help Refugees and L’Auberge des Migrants. Mr Kahlil helped as a translator at the camps.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Miss Gayton said she ‘was definitely not looking for love’ and disputed claims circulating from a male volunteer on Facebook last week that British women were volunteering at the camp to have sex with migrants.

She told the paper: ‘You can always look at someone else’s life and make assumptions but that’s pretty sad.

‘I know that I met a kind, caring, wonderful man a year ago and I’m happy.’

Within a few months of getting to know each other Mr Kahlil proposed.

The couple announced their proposal on their Facebook pages on November 1 2015 and the post received 85 likes from their family and friends with comments such as ‘you two make me smile’ and many ‘congratulations’ from friends in Arabic.

According to their social media the couple now live in Chiswick, west London, after Mr Kahlil broke a promise to his fiancée and entered the UK illegally in the back of a lorry.

According to The Sunday Times he was given leave to remain for five years and the couple are now planning their wedding.

Miss Gayton admitted she knows some people will be sceptical about their relationship, but those who saw them together ‘knew it was real’.

She added: ‘ We are two people that fell in love and remain that way.’

As the Mail Online reported on Friday a whistle blower claimed calais aid workers volunteering in the Jungle were having sex with migrants.

The revelations caused a furious row on Facebook, with some volunteers claiming the allegations should have remained secret and criticised the whistle blower for expressing his concerns.

According to the whistle blower, some volunteers avail of the service of the Jungle camp prostitutes, while others have multiple partners in one day.

Other aid workers have complained that unscrupulous volunteers are treating the camp like a ‘free for all festival’ and ‘find it difficult to keep it in their pants’.

The original allegations were aired on a Facebook thread concerning the People to People Solidarity group, which has since been deleted.