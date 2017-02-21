British and Indian officials in talks to brought out Vijay Mallya

On February 9, India handed over the request for extradition of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the United Kingdom High Commission.

Geoffrey Orden, European Union Delegation Leader, while commenting on the meeting of the senior officials from the Crown Prosecution Service and the Legal Department of the United Kingdom with the officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “Few particular cases cannot be discussed. They are sensitive. We just want the best agreement between the countries,” when asked about the progress of the discussion.

In a communication to the MEA, the Home Ministry has provided it details of the Mumbai special court order which approved the Enforcement Directorate’s request to invoke the India-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to bring back Mallya to the country.

“We have today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya as received from the CBI to the UK High Commission in New Delhi,” MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

Mallya left for UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs. 9,000 crore.Under the laws of extradition, a host country is expected to ship back a man wanted for crime in his own country.

The Centre has signalled its intention to frame a law that stops loan defaulters from fleeing the country and another to seize the assets they leave behind.Mallya — who has called his stay in the UK since last April a “forced exile” — has denied the charges against him.

The CBI last month filed charges against Mallya, his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and nine other executives and bankers, alleging he dishonestly induced the delivery of property and illegally obtained pecuniary advantage – charges that can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

In April last year, the Indian Government cancelled Mallya’s passport but despite a warrant for his arrest the UK turned down a request to deport him on the grounds that he had entered Britain with a valid passport.