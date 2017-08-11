British armed police rush to spot after boy dies in car accident near the Ibis Budget Hotel at Salford Quays area in Manchester

August 11, 2017 | By :
British armed police rush to spot after boy dies in car accident near the Ibis Budget Hotel at Salford Quays area in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 11 : British armed police rushed to a hotel in the northern English city of Manchester after a young boy was killed in a car accident in a car park.
Police said the boy died at the scene after a collision near the Ibis Budget Hotel in the Salford Quays area of the city.
“Officers from the Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Unit and other emergency services are currently at the scene,” police said yesterday.
Armed police attended the incident because they were in the area at the time, they said.
A Reuters photographer at the scene said a police forensics team was inspecting a vehicle in the car park at the back of the hotel.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Nobel Prize for Literature 2017, goes to British Japanese writer Kazuo Ishiguro
Deformed boy with neurological disorder passes away after Supreme Court rules out abortion
Indian-origin boy in UK with IQ of 162 ,grabs full score in spelling test on TV show
Happy Independence Day: Here is the glimpses on major newspaper reports of Indian Independence in 15th August 1947
British road safety Ad about Hijab wearing Muslim nursery schoolgirl, sexualizing
Did Blue Whale Game’ lead to death of a 14-year-old boy in Andheri East
Top