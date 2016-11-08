HongKong,Nov8:British banker Rurik Jutting found guilty of two charges of murder in Hong Kong.

A jury took around four hours to find an expressionless Jutting, who denied murder by admitted manslaughter, guilty on both counts.

The mutilated bodies of Sumarti Ningsih and Seneng Mujiasih were found in Jutting’s apartment in November 2014.

Murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Hong Kong.

The two victims’ families had released statements calling for severe punishment for Jutting as well as compensation for the women’s deaths, as they were the main breadwinners.

Ms Mujiasih’s family said they were “devastated” and that they hoped Jutting could be executed “if possible”. Ms Ningsih’s family called on the Indonesian government to provide a scholarship for her seven-year-old son.