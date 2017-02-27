British 'caravan' family lands in India after travelling across the world.

New Delhi, Feb.27: This family from U.K. is setting major goals for folks across the globe, clearly dispelling all notions that children in no way hamper one’s dreams to trot across the globe.

This British family of four has travelled 35 countries by road in a span of three-and-a-half-years, and are now exploring India.

With the thought that “We want to explore the world “the couple – Steve James Snaith (52) and Gilly Susan Snaith (42) along with their daughters Alisha Kate Snaith (11) and Lucy Emma Snaith (9)- set off on a daring journey from England in 2013, traversing borders before finally reaching India in December 2016.

“We have been on the roads for over three and half years now. We are coming, I suppose, to the end, as about six months (are only) left,” voyager Steve James Snaith told ANI in Gurugram on Friday.

The fearless family has travelled to many places in India, including the city of Taj Mahal, Agra, and Jaisalmer city in northwestern Rajasthan state. They have also explored the Indian capital and northern Amritsar city.

Talking about their experiences and the mini-home cum caravan, his wife Gilly Susan Snaith said they loved meeting different people during their journey.

“It is a mutual passion and now the children have joined us in that passion. You know that there are so many beautiful places in the world that we would love to see ourselves and we know that 99.9 percent of world’s people are good as well we met with some nice people. We get to see some of the beautiful places in the world. I mean even on the really bad days, might be the weather is terrible or some of us are bit sick, or problem with paperwork. We look at each other and say is it bad? Is it a bad day at work? We say no, it is always far better,” said Gilly.

However, it is not all fun and games, as it takes colossal planning and herculean patience to make it work with two children being cooped up in a truck says Gilly.

So far, the family has travelled to Canada, United States, Mexico, Central America, South America, South Africa, Australia and South East Asia. They will now head to Nepal from where they will take a journey back to England. (ANI)