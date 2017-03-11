British F1 racing legend John Surtees dies at 83

London , Mar. 11: John Surtees, the only racer to have won world championships on motorbikes and in Formula One passed away at 83 on Friday and tributes continue to pour in.

Surtees was admitted to a London hospital in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care died peacefully, reports the Guardian.

Surtees won the 500cc motorcycle world championship in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960 with the MV Agusta factory team, for whom he scored 22 wins at the top level before switching to cars, making his debut for Lotus and winning the Formula One title for Ferrari in 1964, which included a remarkable win at the Nürburgring and one at Monza.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in from fans, family and racers.

Surtees suffered a life-threatening accident in Canada, in 1965, from which he recovered to continue racing but he and his family were struck by tragedy in 2009 when his son Henry was killed in an accident after being struck on the head by an errant wheel. (ANI)