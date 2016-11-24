British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Pakistan for bilateral talks

Islamabad, November 24: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Thursday arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan for talks on bilateral and regional issues, officials said.

Johnson will hold talks with Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan Prime Minister’s advisor on foreign affairs, later in the day here to review security situation in the region, including the peace process in Afghanistan.

During his visit, the British Foreign Secretary will also call on President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Xinhua news agency reported.

Johnson and Aziz will hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of their talks at the foreign ministry here. IANS