British headteacher on bucket list Amazon adventure predicts own death on Twitter, gets killed by armed pirates

London, August 20: A British teacher and explorer died on Tuesday after she predicted her death on the social media. According to reliable sources, the 43-year old Emma Kelty was paddling solo 4,000 miles down the Amazon when she was shot dead by armed pirates. The Brazilian police said that the pirates’ group known as water rats dumped her body in the river. They also tried to sell her belongings that included a phone, tablet computer and GoPro video camera.

Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!! My face mist hve been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet… too quiet!!) all go… — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

According to official sources, a 17-year-old boy is arrested in connection with the murder. Emma Kelty was shot twice with a sawn-off shotgun. Piers, Giles and Natasha the siblings of Emma Kelty said that “Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River. In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable. We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed.”

So in or near coari (100km away) i will have my boat stolen and i will be killed too. Nice ??? — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 10, 2017

According to media sources, a Brazilian police spokesman said that “We believe that she was shot and killed while she was camping on an island near the village of Lauro Sodré.” On September 10, Emma Kelty tweeted that “So in or near coari (100km away) I will have my boat stolen and I will be killed too. Nice.” The area was believed to be a drug-trafficking route. Emma Kelty explained her encounter with the armed pirates.

Ok 30 guys …. but either way… thata a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles ????? — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

Emma Kelty was previously a headteacher at two London-based schools, one in Hackney and the other in Surbiton. In 2015, she had decided to give up teaching in order to pursue a bucket list of adventures following the death of her father.