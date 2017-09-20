British headteacher on bucket list Amazon adventure predicts own death on Twitter, gets killed by armed pirates

September 20, 2017 | By :
British headteacher on bucket list Amazon adventure predicts own death on Twitter, gets killed by armed pirates

London, August 20: A British teacher and explorer died on Tuesday after she predicted her death on the social media. According to reliable sources, the 43-year old Emma Kelty was  paddling solo 4,000 miles down the Amazon when she was shot dead by armed pirates. The Brazilian police said that the pirates’ group known as water rats dumped her body in the river. They also tried to sell her belongings that included a phone, tablet computer and GoPro video camera.

According to official sources, a 17-year-old boy is arrested in connection with the murder. Emma Kelty was  shot twice with a sawn-off shotgun. Piers, Giles and Natasha the siblings of Emma Kelty said that “Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River. In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable. We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed.”

According to media sources, a Brazilian police spokesman said that “We believe that she was shot and killed while she was camping on an island near the village of Lauro Sodré.” On September 10, Emma Kelty tweeted that “So in or near coari (100km away) I will have my boat stolen and I will be killed too. Nice.” The area was believed to be a drug-trafficking route.  Emma Kelty explained her encounter with the armed pirates.

Emma Kelty was previously a headteacher at two London-based schools, one in Hackney and the other in Surbiton. In 2015, she had decided to give up teaching in order to pursue a bucket list of adventures following the death of her father.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Indian boy shot dead in Chicago
Belgian counter-terrorism police are probing the identity of a suspected suicide bomber shot dead by troops guarding a Brussels railway station
Man from Arunanchal Pradesh was shot dead late last night in area bordering Myanmar by Army in a case of  “mistaken identity”
Unidentified criminals shot dead CPI (M) leader Ram Sagar Paswan in Bihar
Man was reportedly shot dead by his son in a jungle in the Kuchinda area during animal hunting
Woman gets shot dead in Mainpuri police station over land dispute
Top