British High Commission launches Facebook in Hindi

New Delhi, May 20: The British High Commission in India officially launched its Hindi language Facebook page on Friday.

The page was launched to ‎communicate more effectively with India’s younger generation, make them aware of what the UK has to offer and to listen to their views.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s digital strategy sets a clear, ambitious vision of how it will make use of digital to improve foreign policy and communications, and to transform its services.

Stuart Adam, Director Press & Communications, India said: “In today’s networked world, citizens are accessing information in rapidly changing ways. As a million more Indians come online every month, we want to ensure that Britain connects in an accessible manner. The new Hindi language Facebook page will open a new window to Indians who want information in their own language, whether they’re interested in studying in the UK, visiting for holidays, doing business or just want to find out more about us.”

The Hindi Facebook page will be updated on a regular basis with fresh content covering UK’s partnership with India. The page will also offer us an opportunity to hear India’s views about the UK, to engage on current issues, and provide the kind of content Indians want to see.

The British High Commission launched its Hindi website in 2010 with similar objectives, and has been very successful in projecting information on business, visas, studying in the UK, planning a holiday and more.

Hindi Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/ BHCIndiaHindi/