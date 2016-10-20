British Indian origin woman ,first woman to complete solo Artcic Circle campaign

London,Oct20:A British woman of Indian origin, Bharulata Kamble, has become the first woman in the world to complete a solo Arctic Circle expedition. Unlike Victor Bruce who set the earlier record by travelling 400 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle with her husband, Bharulata drove 700 kilometres to the north of the Arctic Circle all by herself, without a backup crew or support vehicle.

The 42-year-old woman made the record while driving from UK to India, a journey of 31,000 kilometres, across 28 countries.

If the journey turns out to be a success, she will the first woman in the world to complete a transcontinental car journey all by herself. Additionally, she’s driving for a noble cause — she intends to create awareness about the Indian government’s ‘BetiBachao Beti Padhao’ initiative .

She started her journey at Luton in UK on August 2016. From there on, she drove for 5,700 km and covered nine countries – Finland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. On September 23rd, she reached Rovaniemi, which is also fabled as Santa Claus’ village in the Arctic Circleregion in Finland.

From here she drove 2,792 kilometers to Nordkapp, the northernmost point in the Arctic Circle region. She managed to complete this journey within the record time of four days, driving at least 700 kilometres per day.

Once she reached Nordkapp, which is a 307-metre-high (1,007 ft) cliff, she hoisted the flags of India and the United Kingdom, after which she proceeded to sing the Indian national anthem.

Next, she drove to Kilpisjarvi, where three countries –Norway, Sweden and Finland – share borders. From Kilpisjravi she continued her journey to India, where she is anticipated to reach by November.

