British Muslim teacher denied entry to NY flight to US

New York , Feb. 22: A British Muslim school teacher, Juhel Miah, was denied to board a New York bound flight, during a trip with his students.

“As I was making my way out of the plane I looked back at the kids to tell them everything was going to be okay. The look I got off the kids, they were shocked, they couldn’t believe what was happening. This is when I felt like I was a criminal,” CNN quoted Juhel Miah, a math teacher as saying.

Miah, 25, was one of the four school staffs accompanying the children, aged 12-15, on a trip to New York, which included a one-night stopover in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Muslim by religion, Miah was born in Birmingham, England, and grew up in Swansea, Wales. The trip was due to be his first visit to the U.S. He was traveling on his British passport with a U.S visitor’s visa, he told CNN.

After a brief search, Miah was allowed to board the plane; but shortly after that, he was informed he had been denied entry to the US and wouldn’t be able to travel.

Hence Miah returned to the United Kingdom the following day. (ANI)