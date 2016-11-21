British tourist arrested in Dubai after reporting rape

Dubai,Nov21:A British tourist has been arrested in Dubai on charges of extramarital sex after telling police a group of British nationals raped her in the United Arab Emirates, according to a UK-based legal advice group called Detained in Dubai.

“This is tremendously disturbing,” Radha Stirling, the group’s founder and director, said in a statement. “Police regularly fail to differentiate between consensual intercourse and violent rape.

“Victims go to them expecting justice, and end up being prosecuted. They not only invalidate their (victimization); they actually punish them for it.”

A UK Foreign Office spokeswoman said she could not discuss specific details, saying: “We are supporting a British woman in relation to this case and will remain in contact with her family.”It is understood that the Foreign Office is also in contact with two other British nationals.