British woman PM since Thatcher: Theresa May vs Andrea Leadsom?

Britain will have its first female prime minister since Margaret Thatcher after Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom made the shortlist on Thursday to be the leader who will guide the country out of the EU.

“Who’ll be the new Maggie?” asked the front page of the Daily Mail newspaper after cabinet veteran May won 199 votes from the 329 ruling Conservative lawmakers who took part in the ballot for next party leader and prime minister.

Junior energy minister Leadsom, who was only elected to parliament in 2010 and is a virtual unknown to the wider British public, got 84 votes.

The new prime minister will be announced on 9 September and will immediately have the task of extricating Britain from its 43-year EU membership following the seismic vote in last month’s referendum after a bitterly divisive campaign.

May enjoys higher support among lawmakers, but the vote will now be decided by the Conservative party’s 150,000 ordinary members who may want a leader who supported Britain leaving the European Union.

“We need proven leadership to negotiate the best deals for leaving the European Union,” said May, who was a low-key figure on the “Remain” side, outside the parliament after the announcement.

“This vote shows that the Conservative Party can come together and under my leadership it will,” she said. Leadsom, who rose to prominence in the campaign to leave the EU and has argued for a rapid exit, played down the economic downsides of leaving the 28-member bloc.

“I believe we have a great future ahead of us,” Leadsom said in a speech in London to a room packed with supporters. “We need to unite. We need to be positive.”

The third challenger, justice minister Michael Gove, who announced his surprise bid last week after initially supporting former mayor of London Boris Johnson for the post, was rejected after winning just 46 votes following accusations of treachery.

Some Conservative MPs agree — about 30 have signed a letter organised by former party chairman Grant Shapps calling for a new leader to be installed by the end of July.

May, who has run the Home Office since 2010, is a well-known national figure known for talking tough on immigration. Leadsom, who has never served in the cabinet, secured a surprise boost in support following a sound performance in EU referendum debates. In a speech in London to a room packed with supporters, Leadsom said her focus would be on “the continued success of the UK economy”. “Prosperity should be our goal, not austerity,” the 53-year-old said. She dismissed predictions that Brexit could spell economic disaster, and said the fall in the pound to a 31-year low against the dollar was good for exports. In a round of television interviews, she dismissed reports that she had exaggerated her experience in the financial sector before becoming an MP in 2010.

May is the current favourite against junior energy minister Andrea Leadsom, who is virtually unknown to the wider public, and has emphasised her experience and her capacity to bring the party together. Although a long-standing eurosceptic and hardliner on immigration, May declared herself officially in favour of Britain staying in the European Union — but kept a low profile during the divisive campaign.

The 59-year-old trod a fine line between remaining loyal to Cameron and the “Remain” campaign, while appeasing Conservative Party members who wanted to quit the EU and clamp down on immigration.

“Following last week’s referendum, our country needs strong leadership to steer us through this period of economic and political uncertainty,” May said in launching her bid last week. “We need a bold, new positive vision for the future of our country,” said May, while stressing there was no going back on the vote to leave the European Union. “Brexit means Brexit,” she said, adding that she does not plan to invoke Article 50 — the formal procedure for leaving — before the end of the year.

Many of the party’s MPs and ministers think only May can unite warring party factions after Britain voted by 52 percent in favour of leaving the EU. May’s stern demeanour and wardrobe of austere suits have drawn comparisons to party heroine Margaret Thatcher.

In some unguarded comments broadcast by Sky News, senior Conservative MP Ken Clarke was caught speaking to a former cabinet colleague about May. “Theresa’s a bloody difficult woman but you and I worked with Margaret Thatcher,” a rumpled and pink-faced Clarke said. “I get on all right with her and she is good. She’s too narrow on her department…. She doesn’t know much about foreign affairs,” he added.

Britain’s media have long salivated over her extensive footwear collection — not least since she wore leopard-print kitten heels at the Tory party conference in 2002. In a television interview on Sunday, she has also revealed she owns more than 100 cook books.

After studying geography at Oxford University and working briefly in the Bank of England, May’s political career began when she was elected a councillor in London in 1986. She became an MP in 1997 and the Conservative party’s first chairwoman in 2002, breaking a long male tradition. While in opposition, May held various shadow cabinet positions.

Cameron, the fourth party leader she has served under, promoted May to home secretary following his 2010 election victory, a role she kept after his re-election in 2015. Over her six years in the role, May has built a reputation for taking a firm line on Islamic preachers and also came out in support of gay marriage. May says she will “strive to make Britain a country that works for everyone — regardless of who they are and regardless of where they’re from.”

She has been married to banker Philip May since 1980, and the couple have no children. May lists her hobbies as walking and cooking.

Andrea Leadsom, a junior minister with a financial industry background who compares herself to Margaret Thatcher, is one of the two candidates left in the race for Britain’s premiership on Thursday.

While Leadsom is barely known among ordinary Britons, her pro-Brexit and City of London credentials have won respect among some Conservative MPs and party members who will choose the next prime minister. She has also been attacked by former colleagues for allegedly exaggerating her banking and investment fund background and for her stance on gay marriage, which she has said she “does not like”.

She was only elected to parliament in 2010 and has only held positions as economic secretary to the Treasury and now energy minister — both junior positions that mean she has never been in the cabinet. The minister emerged as the leading anti-EU candidate after former London mayor Boris Johnson pulled out and his former ally Michael Gove lost support after being accused of knifing Johnson.

Johnson is now supporting Leadsom, along with many leading Conservative eurosceptics and even some senior figures in the anti-EU UK Independence Party, usually viewed with deep suspicion by Tories. “The decision we took on June 23 was a great moment in history,” she said at her campaign launch in July. “We will have our freedom back.”

