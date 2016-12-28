Britney Spears alive after being victimised by Twitter death hoax

| By :

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec. 28 (ANI): Despite a hoax reporting her death, Britney Spears is alive!

To rubbish the hoax, The 'Glory' singer tweeted a few selfies with a tagline, "Don't underestimate the power of Charlie's", reports Us Magazine

Sony Music's official Twitter account was apparently hacked and posted two tweets stating, "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016" and "Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney."

The representatives for Spears confirmed to CNN that the pop star is alive and well, despite false reports to the contrary, which circulated Monday morning.

Spears fans were alarmed when tweets from verified accounts appeared to announce her death.

"Britney Spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon," read one tweet from Sony Music Global's account. "Rest in peace, Britney Spears," read another from no less than Bob Dylan's verified account. The tweets in question were deleted shortly thereafter.

"I assume their account has been hacked," Adam Leber, Spears' manager, told CNN. "I haven't spoken to anyone. as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked. Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

Hacker group OurMine appears to have been behind the posts. In another now-deleted tweet, Sony Music Global's account said, "We saw a new IP logged in to the account a few minutes ago and the tweet is posted by a new IP so @britneyspears is still alive #OurMine."

Dylan's account also had a tweeted-and-deleted entry referring to OurMine: "OurMine checked Britney Spears twitter account if it's hacked or not and they detected that it's hacked! @britneyspears is still alive!!" (ANI)