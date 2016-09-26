Britney Spears gives us ‘Baby One More Time’ vibes by performing in pigtails

LasVegas,Sept26:Britney Spears is partying like it’s 1998! The pop princess channeled the iconic schoolgirl look from her “…Baby One More Time” music video while performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24.

Looking fitter than ever, Spears, 34, took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena to open the second night of the annual music festival with a 20-minute set of her biggest hits. She sizzled in a black halter top, a bedazzled feather skirt, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots — but it was the singer’s hair that immediately caught fans’ attention.

BritneySpearsVEVO

Taking inspiration from her 1998 debut music video, Spears wore her long blonde locks in a pair of pigtails, leaving her untamed bangs swept to the side.

“Still thinking about Britney’s pigtails last night,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan added, “Britney werkin’ those pigtails #iHeartBritney #iHeartFestival.”

During Spears’ set, she wowed the audience with her singles “Work Bitch,” “Womanizer,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Toxic,” “Stronger” and “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” She also performed “Make Me…” (with a surprise appearance by rapper G-Eazy) and “Do You Wanna Come Over?” from her new album, Glory.

Days before taking the stage, the entertainer sat down for an interview with iHeartRadio, where she revealed she was nervous to take the stage over the weekend. “There are so many people performing at iHeart this year. I’m really, really excited. It’s kind of overwhelming,” she explained Tuesday, September 20, adding, “Oh my god, this is so intimidating!” Other performers included U2,Drake, Ariana Grande and Sia.

As for Spears’ next stop? She’s set to take the stage at London’s Roundhouse on Tuesday, September 27, for the 2016 Apple Music Festival.