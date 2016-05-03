Britney Spears to be honoured with Millennium Award

Las Vegas, May 3: Singer Britney Spears is set to receive the prestigious Millennium Award on May 22.

Having a number of chart-topping singles in her 20-year career, Spears will be honoured for her exceptional achievements and influence in the music industry, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Singers Beyonce Knowles and Whitney Houston are among past recipients of the award.

Spears will also perform at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards where she will get the award. The pop superstar is slated to deliver a medley of her hits and probably her new single too.

There have been rumours that she’s close to unveiling “Make me (Oooh)” as the first preview of her next album.

Ludacris and Ciara will co-host the awards ceremony.

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Pink and DNCE are among other stars scheduled to perform.