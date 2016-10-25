Britney Spears has wardrobe malfunction during Vegas show

Nevada,Oct25:Britney Spears almost exposed her breasts during an unfortunate on-stage wardrobe malfunction on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old singer suffered the mishap while performing the hit “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll“ when the strap to her top unclasped around her neck and fell down.

Britney immediately covered herself with her left hand.

Two of her male dancers desperately tried to fasten the top but their efforts were wasted as it soon fell open again.

Like a true gentleman, one of the dancers later removed their flannel shirt which the singer put on – all while still performing to her thousands of fans.

Britney, who is no stranger to flashing the flesh, was performing her Piece Of Me show at The Axis inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The singer handled the mishap like a pro and didn’t let it interrupt her killer performance.

Britney recently caused controversy after an unseen version of her video to “Make Me” leaked online.

The alternative video revealed the sexy singer originally intended to go X-rated in a way you’ve never seen her before.

Britney Spears shows off her killer bod

The unseen footage was so explicit that the family-friendly star was forced to tone it down after filming had wrapped.

Britney fans have been sharing online the new version after it was discovered the shocking original edit featured her writhing in the middle of a dozen naked men in nothing but skin-colored lingerie.