Broadband connectivity for Rs. 149; Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s assurance

New Delhi, Jan 17: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday assured to provide broadband connectivity at all time in just Rs. 149.

Naidu was speaking in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) partnership summit 2018 in Taj Mahal Hotel in the national capital.

“Now I can say proudly that in every home I can give broadband connectivity. 300 channels, video, free telephones and WiFi can be connected in Rs. 149. This kind of facility isn’t available anywhere in the world,” Naidu said while addressing the CII Partnership Summit.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu was also part of the event.

Naidu is also scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later in the day.

Visakhapatnam too is getting ready to host the third successive CII partnership summit next month and the State Government is confident of a very enthusiastic response to the summit from Indian investors and those from abroad.

The summit is to be held for three days from 24 February.